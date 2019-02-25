Liz Cheney’s statement that “Democrats would turn maternity wards into killing fields” was not just outrageous, it was disgusting. And the only good thing we can say about it was that it won our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll last week. You can check out the full results here. But do make sure to check out this week’s poll because we’ve got some more jaw droppers for you to consider.

And the nominees are…

Elizabeth Johnston:

We have children being stolen from their parents by the state because parents are not supporting their kids taking non-FDA approved sex-change drugs.

Tucker Carlson, to a guest:

I want to say to you, why don’t you go f*** yourself, you tiny brain – and I hope this gets picked up because you’re a moron.

Lou Dobbs:

I'm tired of the Justice Department and the FBI. It's a place where truth goes to die, where if you want to hide the truth you start an FBI investigation.

Tucker Carlson:

Stoking race hatred ensures continued power for the Democratic Party. Divided populations are easier to manipulate and rule. There would be no Democratic coalition without racial animosity. It's what holds their constituencies together. That's the point of identity politics. It is why they're forever reopening the wound.

Joe diGenova:

We are in a civil war in this country. There's two standards of justice, one for Democrats one for Republicans. The press is all Democrat, all liberal, all progressive, all left - they hate Republicans, they hate Trump. So the suggestion that there's ever going to be civil discourse in this country for the foreseeable future in this country is over. It's not going to be. It's going to be total war. And as I say to my friends, I do two things - I vote and I buy guns.



(Privacy note: A cookie called “PD_poll_10250035” is set after a user votes.)

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on March 3, 2019.

May the worst quote win!