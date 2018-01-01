Kevin Jackson’s suggestion that the FBI might have plotted to assassinate Donald Trump was a perfect winner for our final Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll in 2017. But as we start 2018, we have one more week from 2017 to catch up on, as you’ll see after the jump.

The last nominees from 2017 are:

Paula White:

“Isn’t it nice to say Merry Christmas and to put Jesus Christ back on the White House lawn? And to have the crusader that we have in our president? It is so vitally important.”

Tomi Lahren:

"I am just so happy that the mainstream media, the leftist mainstream media, might I add, Vanity Fair, actually decided to make fun of Hillary Clinton. I give them some credit for that because they are not really quick to do that and they’re going to take some heat for it but I applaud them. Finally, they’re coming to their senses and they got a sense of humor. […] I love triggering them because I just get really a kick out of it.

Trish Regan’s “question” for her Republican, Mueller-attacking guest:

“You say there’s no way he really can be fair, and he hasn’t been fair thus far, right?”

Tucker Carlson, mocking a black community that wants to remove some public tamarisk trees, planted to segregate it from a golf course, as a measure to increase property values.

“The specter of racist trees now haunts America like a demon.”

Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Jesse Watters, taking cheap shots at Hillary Clinton during the countdown to 2018:

KENNEDY: You’re gonna see a big election year [in 2018] … Maybe Hillary Clinton’s gonna run for president again. She’ll decide this year. It’ll be a gift to everyone. WATTERS: Oh, no! Let’s not jinx it!

Conservative Gayle Trotter:

“When you think about independent, investigative journalism, we have seen, kind of the death of that this past year.”

