Believe it or not, Laura Ingraham did not win last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll, Charlie Kirk did. If you’ve forgotten what he said, check it out and you’ll probably agree he was at least as deserving. But do make sure to come back and check out this week’s crop of candidates.

This week's nominees are:

“Former Bernie Sanders national staffer” Tezlyn Figaro:

[O]ne thing I did appreciate what Donald Trump did was he took people that were on the campaign that were loyal to him to the White House. A lot of people disagreed with Omarosa going, didn’t understand, said she didn’t have the experience but he really was strong on saying “These were the people that rolled with me when no one else did,” which you rarely see in politics.

Monica Crowley:

Look, the Me Too Movement has claimed a lot of very powerful scalps on both sides of the aisle and you look back and you wonder, well, Al Franken went down in flames. John Conyers went down in flames. We have a lot of people again, on both sides of the aisle, have essentially been destroyed by past actions and accusations and so on.

So, what is different in the Keith Ellison case? Well, could it be that the DNC and the Democrats have chosen to protest Keith Ellison, trying to promote him, because he checks two boxes: he is African-American and he’s a Muslim?

Ainsley Earhardt, proving that she has a little more studying up to do about why America is great:

We defeated communist Japan, radical Islamists. We ask our men and our women to go overseas to fight for our country and sacrifice so much for this great country so that we can be the land of the free, the land of the brave.

Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway:

When [Trump] talks about the media, he’s telling the truth. … Not only are they the enemy of the people, they are the enemy of the truth.

Tucker Carlson:

White supremacy is not ubiquitous in America. It's not a crisis. It's not even a meaningful category. It is incredibly rare.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until August 26, 2018, at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!