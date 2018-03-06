The Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll is back! Actually, it’s a “quote of the two weeks” poll because I was unable to get to this last week. So get your thinking caps out because we’ve got some catching up to do.

First, let’s acknowledge the abhorrent comments of Tucker Carlson that made him the winner of our last poll.

And now, let’s consider our latest candidates for consideration:

Donald Trump:

“[H]opefully we can get DACA done. I’d like to do that for the Hispanics out there.”

Brent Bozell, defending Trump’s use of notes reminding himself how to show empathy for Parkland, Florida school shooting survivors:

“Now, Trish, let’s think about this for a second: Who doesn’t use note cards? We all have used note cards. Every president has used a note card. Barack Obama spent eight years using teleprompters. … I bet you, you have a notecard on your desk.”

Tucker Carlson:

“[T]he demagogues on the other channels … use the traumatized children of Parkland as a human shield. Ask them what they are calling for, ask them to describe these policies that will supposedly fix everything, and these childless news anchors screech that you are attacking the children.”

Tucker Carlson, apparently not realizing he was undermining a Texas school district’s requirement that a transgendered boy compete in a wrestling championship as the sex on his birth certificate:

“Why is girls’ sports not over? Boys have a massive physical biological advantage in a lot sports and if you allow boys to compete as girls, then what happens to girls?”

Mark Steyn, discussing the transgendered boy wrestler who won the state championship in Texas:

“I would say this is actually one of the biggest stories of our time, perhaps the biggest. Bigger than the budget deficit or whatever.”

Charles Hurt:

“One of the things I think a lot of people miss about what people love about guns, they love the brilliant mechanic ingenuity that goes into them. They are very, you know, they are very complex, beautiful, graceful machines, and that’s how the bump stock came around.”

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM on March 11, 2018. May the worst quote win!