Our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll has returned! I’ve been dealing with a non-serious but painful injury and, at the same time, was working on behalf of various candidates and causes for the election. But Fox News outrageousness never takes a break – so let’s get this poll started!

Actually, there’s one more thing: We need a round of raspberries for our last poll winner, Joe diGenova, who made some disgusting attacks on Democrats for daring to criticize the FBI’s limited investigation into Brett Kavanaugh.

And now, let’s get down to it with this week’s nominees:

David Bossie, praising Donald Trump as “consoler in chief”:

He does it so well … He cares about every single person and you can see it when he’s on the road, and you know, he connects with folks very closely.

“Objective” anchor Julie Banderas praising Trump’s attack on Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum:

The president called him a “stone-cold thief.” I love his names he calls to any candidate who he disagrees with.

Lachlan Murdoch, accusing Fox critics of being too intolerant (while ignoring the intolerance on Fox):

No, I’m not embarrassed by what they do [on Fox] at all. You have to understand that Fox News is the only mass media company in this country with strong conservative opinion in prime time. It’s the only one; it’s not one of a few, it’s the only one. I frankly feel that in this country, we all have to be more tolerant of each others’ views. That goes for everyone, everyone in this room, everyone in this country. Everyone on both coasts and in the middle. And that’s the problem, we’ve come to this point where we are more and more intolerant of each other, and that just has to change.



Qanta Ahmed, discussing the anti-Semitic shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue and suggesting that Islam and liberals were to blame:

Islamism is an enormous vehicle for contemporary anti-Semitism and it marries with far-left thought.

Lara Trump:

Obama gave everybody probably the most horrible health care plan in the history of the country with Obamacare. People’s lives were essentially destroyed by it in many cases, having to work two and three jobs just to pay their premiums.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until November 11, 2018, at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!

Privacy note: A cookie called PD_poll_X (X is the poll ID) is sent after the user votes.