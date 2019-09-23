It’s back! After a hiatus due to my travels last week, the Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll is back with new outrageousness for your consideration. Today’s poll is actually two weeks worth given the light posting of last week – and because there were some real doozies that must not be overlooked!

First, let’s have a round of raspberries for our previous winner, Sean Hannity, who attacked the press for accurately reporting on Trump’s lies about Hurricane Dorian and Alabama. You can view Hannity’s despicable quote and the full poll results here.

And now, for this week’s candidates:

Sean Hannity, comparing Donald Trump’s decision to back away from peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David to Winston Churchill’s handling of World War II:

Read The Art of the Deal. Some of you in the media mob, you might discover Trump says, always be willing to walk away from a deal, even up to the last second.

We saw Europe learn this the hard way. Remember, Neville Chamberlain came back after meeting with Hitler in Munich and trying to appease Nazi Germany told the people of Great Britain they will have peace in their time -- but in the end, appeasement never works.

Winston Churchill had the moral clarity, he understood the nature of this enemy, and he knew there was only one way to negotiate with a tyrant and a killer and a mass murderer like Hitler, and he said it -- "blood, toil, tears, and sweat."

Tucker Carlson, on the departure of right-wing hawk John Bolton from the White House:

Bolton himself fundamentally was a man of the left. There was not a human problem John Bolton wasn’t totally convinced could be solved with the brute force of government. That’s an assumption of the left, not the right. Don’t let the mustache fool you. John Bolton was one of the most progressive people in the Trump administration.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro showing a sense of entitlement after host Neil Cavuto challenged a Trump offensive against international postal rates.

Aw, Neil, you gotta get behind us a little better here. Help us out. Help us out, Neil.

Lou Dobbs:

A lot is happening in Washington and all across this great country of ours, and it's because we have a president who is a true leader, in my opinion. One I happen to believe will be regarded as one of this country's greatest presidents, indeed, our greatest.

I spent some time in the White House yesterday, and I want to give you an unauthorized quick update on the atmosphere that I witnessed in the White House.

The demeanor of the folks working for this president, for the people, it couldn't be more positive. The mood in that White House couldn't be more high energy.

…

There's sunshine beaming throughout the place, and on almost every face.

Brian Kilmeade, siding with a guest who tweeted “My AR is ready for you Robert Francis," after Beto O’Rourke called for a mandatory buy-back of assault weapons:

So you’re saying if you look at some of his writings in high school, and if you see his track record, maybe he would be—fall under the Red Flag Law.

Fox News contributor Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

I think all of the media needs to take a good, hard look at how they put the news out. It’s gotten so much where there’s no process, there’s not - no accountability, no check and balance.

And I think that we have to start taking so much of the opinion out of the news. It’s a good news story if you can read it and you have no idea which side the journalist is on. And it’s very hard to find that. There’s a big difference between commentators and news and we have blended those so that there is no difference any more.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on September 29, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

