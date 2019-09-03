It was no surprise but Fox outrageousness did not let up during the holiday week last week. Now, in our latest poll, we have for your consideration Fox & Friends sounding like commissioned salespeople for Trump’s Doral golf club, Tony Perkins blaming the teaching of evolution for the shooting rampage near Odessa, Texas, Stuart Varney claiming Trump never lies and more.

First, let’s acknowledge our previous winner, Lou Dobbs. Outrageous doesn’t fully describe his disgusting praise of an ICE Employee who drove a pickup truck into a group of peaceful protesters. You can check out Dobbs’ quote and the full poll results here:

And now for the current nominees:

Brian Kilmeade, defending Donald Trump’s desire to hold the 2020 G-7 summit at his Miami Doral golf club:

He would want to do it there anyway, whether he owned it or not. It’s just the perfect site.

Ainsley Earhardt, ignoring issues of corruption and conflict of interest as she gushed over the thought of the next G-7 at Trump’s property.

It would be a beautiful place, though, for world leaders to go and see what our country looks like and a beautiful representation. I’ve never been to Doral but I love Miami and I love Florida, it’s so green and beautiful, and the weather is usually nice at that time.

Jeanine Pirro, mainstreaming white nationalists' "replacement" conspiracy theory:

[Democrats’] plot to remake America is to bring in the illegals, change the way the voting occurs in this country, give them licenses. They get to vote, maybe once, maybe twice, maybe three times, and you've got motor voter registration on the day of the election. You've got people with - We've got voter rolls that haven't been purged of dead people in years where the Democrats have resisted that.

Think about it. It is a plot to remake America, to replace American citizens with illegals who will vote for the Democrats.

Stuart Varney, arguing with Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh:

WALSH: Stuart, do you believe this president lies?

VARNEY: No.

WALSH: You don't believe he's ever lied?

VARNEY: He exaggerates and spins.

WALSH: OK. Do you believe he's ever told the American people a lie?

VARNEY: No.

Tony Perkins, suggesting that teaching evolution in school is the cause of mass shootings:

I mean, look, we’ve taught our kids that they come about by chance through primordial slime and then we’re surprised that we treat their fellow Americans like dirt.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open for one week.

May the worst quote win!

