Sean Hannity's "joking" suggestion that Mueller investigation witnesses destroy evidence won our last poll by one vote over Tucker Carlson's attack on critics of Rudy Giuliani's slut shaming of Stormy Daniels.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, on the day he officially ended net neutrality:

I believe in a free and open internet.



Jeanine Pirro, on Donald Trump:

You know, and it is amazing, I mean, he is a man literally who has no fear. I mean, I am convinced he would walk in a den of lions and come out the winner.

Sean Hannity, passing off as news a fictitious version of Trump’s summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un:

Without a doubt, this summit was a tremendous success and complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the entire Korean peninsula is now in the works. … All of this without any concessions from the United States. Nothing.

Kayleigh McEnany, not just endorsing Donald Trump’s deal with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un but suggesting our country should be more of a dictatorship, too.

If you’re rooting against this deal, and it appears that some in the media were, at least by their coverage, you’re not only rooting against America, you’re rooting against peace, you’re rooting against the free world.

Donald Trump, boasting about getting the remains of Korean War veterans and hearing from “so many” parents who would have to be over 100 years old:

[Kim Jong-un is] giving us back our great heroes who died, as you know. We’re getting the remains back and I’ve had so many people, so many parents, so many fathers and daughters and sons asking me, “Please, please.” This is during the campaign and after.

Jesse Watters, the stalker/ambusher producer complaining about reporters asking tough questions during a White House press briefing about separating immigrant families:

These people [reporters] don’t belong there. They’re jokes. They need to start ripping press passes away. If you’re going to act like a wild animal … you don’t belong there.

Pete Hegseth, complaining about former CIA Director Michael Hayden tweeting a warning that the Nazis also separated children from their families:

Just soak that in for a second. So we’re saying because we’re enforcing laws on the books temporarily separating kids from their parents—their parents who broke the law, by the way, by coming here illegally. And then while these kids are in temporary custody, they’re getting school and soccer and video games and three squares and two snacks and plenty of sleep and lots of good—that’s the same as exterminating 1.1 million Jews in gas chambers?

