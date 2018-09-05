Donald Trump’s mobster talk was the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote Poll. And for that, the rest of us are the big losers. But let’s not dwell on bygones because we’ve got so much more outrageousness to consider in this poll.

This week’s nominees are:

Tucker Carlson, sounding like he’s trying to incite civil war:

So, if the supposed adults on the left – [Robert] Reich and [John] Brennan and many others are talking themselves into this frenzy, where each round becomes more extreme than the last, how long before someone convinces himself that we need to storm the White House, we need to take action, like physical action here? That’s the terminus of this, right? How could it not be?

Ron DeSantis, talking about his opponent in the Florida gubernatorial race, African American Democrat Andrew Gillum:

Florida elections are always competitive. And this is a guy who, although he’s much too liberal for Florida - I think he’s got huge problems with how he’s governed Tallahassee - he is an articulate spokesman for those far-left views, and he’s a charismatic candidate. I watched those Democrat debates and none of that was my cup of tea but, I mean, he performed better than the other people there. So we’ve got to work hard to make sure that we continue Florida going in a good direction. Let’s build off the success we’ve had on Governor Scott. The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases, and bankrupting the state.

Laura Ingraham, urging DeSantis to go on offense and play the racial victim after an outcry over his “monkey this up” comments about Gillum (see above):

You know what I’d do? I’d demand an apology of him. That’s what I would do. “You want me to apologize? You apologize for falsely accusing someone of racism to avoid a debate on the issues.” I’d turn it right around on them. “You should apologize because it’s pathetic to try to turn this into some kind of racial litmus test.” By the way, Obama’s used the phrase “monkeying around” himself, so, back in 2008.

Former ICE agent David Ward, discussing a debate between New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and primary challenger Cynthia Nixon:

That was a sword fight between two vacuous giants last night, trying to sound who was more subversive.

Martha MacCallum, obsessing over Louis Farrakhan’s presence at Aretha Franklin’s funeral:

I kept finding myself distracted by Louis Farrakhan who was in every single shot. I’m thinking what is he doing there?

