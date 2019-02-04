Steve Doocy narrowly beat out Sean Hannity in last week’s poll with his lie about New York’s abortion bill. But both the abortion lies and other outrageousness continued unabated on Fox. Check them out after the jump.

This week’s nominees are:

Jeanine Pirro, pretending that Donald Trump did not cave when he ended the government shutdown:

He did not cave. He made a tactical decision, a strategy decision to pick the ground to fight on. He chose to stop the fight today to fight another day and that day will be February 15th.





Brit Hume, defending Tom Brokaw’s claim that Hispanics should work harder at assimilation:

Tom Brokaw is no racist. And what he said, if you think about it, is immigrant-friendly. That is to say he wants to see the immigrants who come into this country become a part of our country, to assimilate into it, to learn the predominant language in America. That’s not a negative wish and it is not racist.

Katie Pavlich, misrepresenting New York’s abortion law, which allows late-term abortions when the health of the mother is endangered or the fetus is unviable:

So this New York abortion law, which allows abortion up to the day before birth essentially, then, is a recreational abortion bill.

Eric Trump, three days after The Washington Post revealed that the Trump National Golf Club, in Westchester County, N.Y., had “suddenly” discovered that about half the winter staff, many of whom had worked there for years, were not in the country legally:

When can you [Democrats] stop the drugs, stop the criminals, stop MS-13, have people come into the system legally? We want immigration but we want legal immigration coming the right way.

[…]

You see those angel mothers. I ran into one. They lost a child a couple weeks ago and I remember her holding the picture and she’s showing me this picture … and this is what we’re fighting for, I mean this is what we’re fighting for, as well as having a country and having laws and you see what some of the immigration problems are doing to so many other countries around the world.

Kellyanne Conway, on the day Donald Trump pulled out of the INF treaty with Russia:

People have to start looking at the facts and the figures about how tough this president has been on Russia.

Alveda King:

[A]nybody that sanctions Planned Parenthood is in league with the Ku Klux Klan.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on February 10, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy note: A cookie called PD_poll_10230992 is set after the user votes.)