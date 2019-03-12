“Princess” Ivanka Trump’s tone deaf remarks about people not wanting a minimum guaranteed income because they “want to work for what they get” was the deserving winner of our last Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll (full results here). But have no fear; we have plenty of fresh outrageousness for your consideration and vote after the jump.

This week’s nominees are:

Jeff Ballabon, attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar:

She is a hater. I’m going to say it, she is filth.

Star Parker:

Donald Trump is bringing us all together … and they [Democrats] hate it. … They are losing the black community, they are losing the black vote and they’re having problems with that.



Dan Bongino:

There has never been an allegation that Donald Trump was a racist until he ran for president as a Republican.

Jesse Watters, praising Gayle King for her R. Kelly interview and, apparently, not realizing that she is not the same person as Robin Roberts, who interviewed Jussie Smollett:

[H]ats off to Gayle King for totally redeeming herself after the Smollett fiasco.

Dan Bongino, responding to Republican Rick Wilson’s tweet of a photo of Bongino and a Florida massage parlor owner:

You’re a filthy pig. Have you told your family you know this woman? Although I’m not sure they’d accept money to lay their hands on your filthy frame. If you have any nerve at all you’ll put it down in a tweet that I knew this woman. I’m daring you. Step up you gutless pig.

Tucker Carson, attacking critics of Paul Manafort’s lenient jail sentence last week:

Paul Manafort must die. That’s what they’re demanding.



Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on March 17, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

