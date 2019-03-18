Star Parker’s claim that “Donald Trump is bringing us all together” has not aged well this week. However, it did make her the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll. You can view the full results here. Meanwhile, make sure to check out and cast your vote in this week’s special poll.

Last week, so many of Tucker Carlson’s racist and misogynistic comments were unearthed that I could probably do several polls just based on them. But for the sake of keeping this poll manageable and giving other people a chance to win next time, I’m going to cherry pick:

Tucker Carlson, “bending the rule”:

I don't normally laugh at girls’ appearances, just because I think it's mean. But she -- I'm bending the rule for her.

Tucker Carlson, smearing Iraqis as “semiliterate, primitive monkeys”:

Iraq is a crappy place filled with a bunch of, you know, semiliterate primitive monkeys—that’s why it wasn’t worth invading.

Tucker Carlson, racially smearing the Congressional Black Caucus:

The Congressional Black Caucus exists to blame the white man for everything, and I’m happy to say that in public because it’s true. Everyone knows it’s true.

Tucker Carlson, expressing “zero sympathy” for Iraqis:]

I’m not defending the [Iraq] war in any way, but I just have zero sympathy for them or their culture. A culture where people just don’t use toilet paper or forks.

Tucker Carlson, smearing Oprah Winfrey:

[People have been] bullied into pretending that Oprah's great, that she doesn't hate the penis, that she's not anti-man. … But she completely is. … The subtext of every Oprah show is men suck.

So which Tucker Carlson quote will it be, readers? Cast your vote below!

May the worst quote win!

This poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on March 24, 2019.

