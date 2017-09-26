Pastor Robert Jeffress' complaint that 3400 Christian leaders were too compassionate toward immigrants when they wrote to Donald Trump in support of DACA made him the runaway winner of our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll last week. But we won’t dwell on that outrageousness because we’ve got a whole new crop of it for you, dear readers, to consider this week. Check it out after the jump! Warning: It's an extra tough slate again this week.

And the nominees are:

Lou Dobbs, gushing over Trump’s speech to the U.N. General Assembly:

“He is, I think, at this point a more accepted and possibly the strongest individual to serve in the Oval Office in my lifetime, and I’m including Ronald Reagan. He’s established himself as the leader of this nation.”

Chad Prather, complaining about the anti-Trump comments at the Emmy Awards:

“I started calling it the Enema Awards ‘cause we know that there’s a load of crap coming our way.”

Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery:

“I just think Hillary Clinton need not talk about Kim Jong-un when they have the same tailor. I mean, they’re obviously shopping at the same Dress Barn. She is a tight, black, fade haircut away from being that person.”

Bre Payton:

“I think Democrats, if they really were interested in helping low-income individuals to have good quality health care, they’d really want to cut Medicaid and stop it.”

Pete Hegseth:

“[Steph Curry] is a millionaire millennial. He is a coddled—he’s lived a coddled life where he shoots a ball and dribbles a ball for a living, and somehow now he’s preaching to this president about what leadership really looks like?



Griff Jenkins:

“Let me just suggest this: The Raiders play the Redskins tonight. … It would be interesting if President Trump showed up on the sidelines at the Redskins’ game, put his hand over his heart and stood for the National Anthem.”

Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery:

“I mean, the whole enterprise, all of Obamacare is immoral. All of Obamacare has resulted in human suffering.”



