Tucker Carlson’s attempt to blame Democrats for death threats against Christine Blasey Ford was the well-deserved winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote poll. But there’s no rest for the weary because we’ve got more Fox outrageousness for your consideration and selection after the jump. If you thought the Brett Kavanaugh/Christine Blasey Ford hearing was outrageous, wait until you see what Fox Newsies had to say about it!

This week’s nominees are:

Jeanine Pirro, dismissing accusations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh:

I have never seen anything like this in my career in over three decades. I’ve never seen so many repressed memory cases in my life. Especially against one guy!

[...]

So the question is if there is something awry going on, was there hypnosis? Are they using confabulation?

Anna Kooiman, all but declaring Kavanaugh innocent after his interview on Fox News:

He also said that he doesn’t doubt that maybe Dr. Ford did go through something from someone at some point in time, but that it wasn’t him. And that he certainly never in his life sexually assaulted anyone, and he says he never even had sex with anyone until years after high school. That was one of the big takeaways I think people were talking about, too. He was willing to open up and talk about something so personal like that. He said he was never involved with a woman that way at all.

Joe diGenova:

And let me say this to Mazie Hirono, the Hawaiian senator – Democrat – who told all the men of America to shut up. Tonight, I say to her, “Shut up, Senator, shut up! I’m sick of you. I’m sick of Dianne Feinstein, I’m sick of Senator [Richard] Blumenthal and all the Democrats who have one thing in mind. They want power! They thirst for power. And they don’t care who they ruin in the process.

This is a moment of disgrace for the United States Senate and if they don’t confirm him to the United States Senate [sic], the Republicans will lose the Senate. This is a national disgrace!

Kevin Jackson, who lost his Fox contributorship after tweeting during the hearing:

#ChristineBlaseyFord academic problems came from her PROMISCUITY!

Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK!

Lou Dobbs:

My God, how could you ask for anyone better to sit on the Supreme Court? It’s a matter of just simple, objective analysis and to watch the Dimms, frankly, foam at the mouth and blood drip from their fangs as they ripped this man and his family apart, it is, it is obscene what they have done. It is obscene that any Republican would in any way enable and facilitate them in that gruesome, gruesome mission. … It is not tearing a nation apart, it’s destroying a nation.

Lindsey Graham:

Ms. Ford has got a problem and destroying Judge Kavanaugh’s life won’t fix her problem.

Joe diGenova:

[Ford’s] testimony the other day was far from credible. She’s a very, very disturbed woman with clear emotional and psychological problems. This is a 55 year old adult, quote unquote, who testified like an adolescent.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until October 7, 2018 at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!