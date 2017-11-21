In our previous Outrageous Fox Quote poll, Mercedes Colwin’s claim that legitimate claims of sexual harassment are “very few, far between” narrowly edged out Ainsley Earhardt’s gratitude that the victims of the Sulphur Springs mass shooting died in church. Check out this week’s contenders after the jump.

I apologize for the tardiness of this week’s poll but better late than never. Here are the current nominees:

Sean Hannity, using Roy Moore’s claim that a yearbook inscription had been forged to justify his own reversal on demanding Moore “remove any doubt” he had committed multiple acts of sexual assault or “get out” of the Alabama senate race:

“Today, we got the answers to the questions that we asked.”

Bernard McGuirk:

"The Access Hollywood tape, by the way, that was just locker room talk."

Gary B. Smith, dubiously suggesting that GOP cuts to Medicare are no biggie for the middle class:

“The more money you put in people’s pockets that go to Starbucks, or take a trip or do whatever is a lot more efficient than government spending.”



Maria Bartiromo:

“Just to be clear, there are no allegations against the president.”

Rachel Campos-Duffy, attacking LaVar Ball’s parenting after he criticized Trump’s role in the release of his son from China, and suggesting that Trump is a better parent because he demanded a thank you from Ball’s son and his teammates who were also detained:

“This is an example of really bad parenting. First of all, we’re coming up on Thanksgiving, right? How about being thankful that your son is back? And, by the way, just in case the dad’s not doing the dad thing, I think the tweet that Trump gave to the kids saying, “Hey, how about being grateful and saying thank you?” I think it was sort of like Trump being a dad in that moment to them. And I can see from the way this dad’s acting. I’m sorry, that’s not good parenting. All kids make mistakes, but we don’t enable them like that.”

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM on November 26, 2017.