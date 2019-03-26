Tucker Carlson’s smear of Iraqis as “semiliterate, primitive monkeys” was the winner of our special Tucker Carlson poll last week. This week, we’re back to normal with outrageous quotes from many corners.

This week’s nominees are:

Mike Slater:

[P]oor Joe Biden. I mean, his only chance is if he changes his name to José or something, right?

Mike Huckabee, on Devin Nunes’ lawsuit against Twitter and a parody account, “Devin Nunes' Cow.”

[S]o proud of the congressman, he’s doing exactly what someone has needed to do for a long time.





Donald Trump “forgetting” about the Russian bots and disinformation efforts on social media that helped him get elected in 2016.

If you think about it, I had Facebook, Google, Twitter, everybody against me.

Maria Bartiromo, after Trump asked her if it’s true he had “one of the greatest election victories in history.”

Yes, absolutely.

Fox News Democrat Doug Schoen, on the Mueller report:

This a big win for Donald Trump, but it's also a big win for him vis-à-vis 2020. It proves his case... Bad news for the Democrats. My advice, give it up, stop. Move to issues, not Russian investigations or corruption.

Sean Hannity, threatening retaliation against those behind the Russia investigation, before even Barr's summary of the Mueller report was released:

Where we go from here tonight matters. All of those that abuse their power … to first stop Donald Trump from ever being elected and then having an insurance policy if he was elected, thinking they knew better than you, we, the American people. They thought they knew better than all of us.

They all need to be held accountable as we move forward from this day on, in the days, the weeks, the months ahead. And by the way, you and the media, I promise you, you will.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59PM ET on March 31, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

