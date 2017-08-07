Reince Preibus’ groveling slobber over Donald Trump, who had just fired him, was the big winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. But we’ve got lots more where that came from after the jump.

This week’s nominees are:

Michael Goodwin:

“You need a dictator in the White House to run the White House, and if the president is going to cede that authority to John Kelly, I think that is really good news.”



Harris Faulkner, making the ousting of Anthony Scaramucci about Obama:

“Sometimes you kind of lose the presence of your party if you bring in too many of your friends. And actually, you could make that very criticism of President Obama because he brought in a lot of friends from Chicago with him in the very beginning.”

Mark Stein, commenting on a fiery exchange about immigration between CNN’s Jim Acosta and Trump adviser Stephen Miller

“One of the jobs that Americans won’t do is drag Jim Acosta out of there [the White House briefing room] and kick him to the sidewalk.”

Millie March, 12-year old Trump fan:

“[Trump has] done more good in the past six months than Obama has in the past eight years”

Governor Jim Justice:

“Our president genuinely cares…This man wants nothing for himself.”



Cast your vote below! The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on August 13, 2017.