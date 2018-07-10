Maria Bartiromo’s curious deafness to Donald Trump’s promotion of violence made her the deserving winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. But there’s never a shortage of outrageousness on Fox so check out our latest poll after the jump.

Which of the Fox quotes below was the most outrageous?

Michelle Malkin, when asked what conservative women should do if confronted in public by liberals:

Well, you arm yourself both literally and figuratively. I have a concealed weapons permit. I have had one for 10 to 15 years back to my days as an editorial writer and columnist at the “Seattle Times,” before that at the “Los Angeles Daily News,” where I faced my first death threat from the Mexican mafia.

Conservative women never run from a fight. We’re the ones that run towards the fire. And showing no fear is the first thing that is necessary. And of course, we’re all women in either public office or in the public square, but what conservative women and Trump women know is, anybody is vulnerable to this now. And we know that we can risk the principles and our lives for that and we are willing to do it. That’s why the left goes after us.

[…]

[W]e are not the ones who have to tamp it down.





Lisa Boothe:

I mean, it’s just pure fiction that President Trump hasn’t been tough at Russia. … [He] has arguably been very tough on Russia in his actions.

Tucker Carlson, smearing the naturalized citizen, in the U.S. for nearly 25 years, who scaled the Statue of Liberty on July 4th to protest Trump’s immigration policies:

If you come here from Congo … one of the worst countries in the world. So you come here from there and you immediately take over one of our monuments and accuse us of racism. Where’s the gratitude part? Where you express happiness that you’re in America and thankfulness for all the things that you got from this country? How do you wind up at a place where you’re taking over the Statute of Liberty when you’re not even an American? I don’t understand. Why should we put up with that? Why should we like that?

Kimberly Guilfoyle, discussing the media:

I just take issue with people who are just complete liars and the smear merchants out there that say things that aren’t true, they know they’re not true, and some of these people need to get a beatdown, and I’m happy to give it to ‘em.

Diamond and Silk:

Maxine Waters’ IQ is very low. … We look at her as a domestic terrorist.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until July 15, 2018 at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!