But first, this is the perfect day to recognize Mitch McConnell, the winner of our previous poll. Apparently, I forgot to differentiate in the answers the two quotes of his that were nominated (his admission that he was about to rig Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and that he rigged the Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland) but I think we can all agree that both deserved a win.

And now for the first nominees of 2020:

Stephanie Grisham, suggesting there’s no need for White House press briefings because Trump tweets:

I think the notion that policy would be done based on the fact that press briefings are held is quite silly. I also think that in this day and age, with a president who has – so unorthodox in politics and who has really rewritten the rules of politics. He talks to the American people via Twitter every single day and he talks to the press constantly during the week, constantly. Press briefings should be in the absence of the president and the president is just not absent. And I would say to those former press secretaries, White House press secretaries, they know this to be true. This president has probably spoken directly to the press more than all of their bosses combined.

Stephanie Grisham, defending Donald Trump’s hateful retweet showing Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer in Muslim garb and with the caption, “The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue.”:

I think the president is making clear that the Democrats are - have been - parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill the Americans. I think the president was making the point that the Democrats seem to hate him so much that they're willing to be on the side of countries and leadership of countries who want to kill Americans.

Greg Gutfeld, blaming the Australia bushfires on the media:

Right now, you can look at Australia, you can hear people on Twitter say, blame it on climate change, while they arrest hundreds for arson, okay?

You’d think the arson story would be the lead story when it comes to climate change, it's not because then you can't blame it on climate skeptics. You should be questioning why there are so many arsonists. It's because it's due to spectacle, it's just like mass shootings, it's encouraged because of the news.

Martha McSally, politely dodging the question she attacked CNN reporter Manu Raju for asking:

INGRAHAM: What about Manu Raju's question? Do you want witnesses?

MCSALLY: I want a fair trial.

[…]

INGRAHAM: You can call me a conservative hack, but do you want witnesses, yes or no? Why aren’t you telling us?

MCSALLY: Because we’re going to vote on Tuesday to start the trial, and let them present the --

INGRAHAM: Well, how are you going to vote on the motion for more, for witnesses?

MCSALLY: We are going to get to that. I mean, I'm not going to tell everybody what my votes are going to be - but obviously my point--

INGRAHAM: Kind of an easy question, don't you think, Senator?

MCSALLY: I think we're going to proceed forward at that point and I really -

