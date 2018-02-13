Welcome to another week of Fox outrageousness for your consideration. This week’s subjects include: diversity at the Olympics, Confederate statues, the government shutdown, a conspiracy theory about the lack of security clearances at the White House and immigration. Get your thinking caps ready!

Before we get started, let’s have a round of raspberries for Tomi Lahren, last week’s winner, for her shockingly unprofessional comments about Rep. Joseph Kennedy’s Democratic response to the State of the Union.

And now, without further ado:

David Asman, cheerleading an impending government shutdown:

“In fact, Americans can do very well without most, without some of the government operating. […] Also, the markets by the way, we should mention the markets don’t give a damn about a government shutdown. In fact, sometimes they do better if there’s a government shutdown because they do less spending.”

John Moody:

“Unless it’s changed overnight, the motto of the Olympics, since 1894, has been Faster, Higher, Stronger.’ It appears the U.S. Olympic Committee would like to change that to ‘Darker, Gayer, Different.’ If your goal is to win medals, that won’t work.”

Tucker Carlson:

“[O]ur elites welcome immigrants by telling them how horrible America is, that how bigoted its native population. Our immigrants believe that. Why wouldn’t they? It’s not their fault, it’s ours. … This is a recipe for civil war.”

Laura Ingraham, attacking New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu for removing Confederate statutes – because black crime!

“New Orleans has the worst murder rate, even worse than Chicago today, and more shootings per capita than Baltimore, if you can believe it. And Mayor Mitch Landrieu is on a crusade, not necessarily to stop crime, but to hide history.”

Sebastian Gorka, suggesting the reason there are so many in the Trump White House without security clearances is because of some deep state conspiracy:

“[T]he question is, who’s in control of the background investigations and the clearance process? I can tell you, I’m not gonna name names but we had some amazing candidates, one of them was supposed to come into a senior directorship position in the National Security Council and the people handling the background clearances, specifically the CIA, slow rolled it. So there’s an issue of – if they want to gum up the works, if they want to make the Trump administration’s job harder and harder, they play bureaucratic slow rolls and there may be a deliberate minefield put in place where they know somebody like this has skeletons in their closet and they slow roll everything just to make things like this explode a few months later. So the president has to assert control over the system.”

Cast your vote below. This poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on February 18, 2018.