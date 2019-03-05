As you might have expected, a declaration that we are in a civil war, courtesy of a guy who almost became Trump’s attorney, was the “winner” of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll. You can view the full poll results here. Then be sure to come back and help decide the winner of this week’s poll.

This week we have not one but two Trumps in contention:

Ivanka Trump, doing a great Marie Antoinette impression knocking AOC’s Green New Deal:

I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something. I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get. So I think this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want.

Greg Gutfeld, after Juan Williams accused him of being “deep in the bunker” for Donald Trump:

Oh, shut up, Juan!

[…]

If you say that again, I'm going to throw you off the set!

Donald Trump, slobbering over Kim Jong-un after their nuclear summit fell apart:

He’s a character and he’s a real personality, and he’s very smart, he’s sharp as you can be, and he’s a real leader. And he’s pretty mercurial. I don’t say that necessarily in a bad way but he’s a pretty mercurial guy.

Bill Hemmer, spinning Donald Trump’s humiliating North Korea summit as a big success:

They moved the ball forward here in Hanoi. It’s a process. And Sandra, at some point, North Korea’s gonna change. Maybe it’s a month from now, maybe it’s a year, maybe it’s five years or even beyond. But when that day happens, they’ll look back at Singapore and they’ll look back at Hanoi and know that this is where that process began.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on March 10, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy note: A cookie called “PD_poll_10256157” is set after a user votes.)