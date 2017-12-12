Have we got some outrageousness ready for you! But first, let’s pause and send some raspberries to Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs for having the gall to suggest Barack Obama should be arrested for criticizing Donald Trump. Dobbs won our last poll in a landslide. Next, check out this week’s batch of shockers.

Jeanine Pirro, attacking the Russia investigation:

“There are are good, decent people in the FBI. […] Most of them. But the management, and the dirt started really bad with Jim Comey. Jim Comey changed the whole color. […] And let me tell you, he ran his office very well, and then he turned into a political whore, and he changed the nature of the FBI.”

Sean Hannity, attacking the Russia investigation:

“We’re going to lay out the case tonight about how the American justice system, your system is literally hanging by a thread. Our constitution hangs in the balance tonight…”

Gregg Jarrett, attacking the Russia investigation:

“I think we now know that the Mueller investigation is illegitimate and corrupt. And Mueller has been using the FBI as a political weapon. And the FBI has become America’s secret police. Secret surveillance, wiretapping, intimidation, harassment and threats. It’s like the old KGB that comes for you in the dark of the night banging through your door.”

Harris Faulkner, discussing sexual harassment scandals in Congress:

“I will say this. There has been such leadership on the Republican side of the aisle in terms of the women. You’ve got Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn and others co-authoring, co-sponsoring bills that would go after, revealing the names and the amounts in that [Congressional] slush fund that were particular to sexual harassment.”

FoxNews.com, reporting on Roy Moore accuser Beverly Young Nelson’s admission that she had added the date and place underneath what has been verified as Moore’s inscription in her yearbook:

“BREAKING NEWS: Roy Moore accuser admits she forged part of yearbook inscription attributed to Alabama senate candidate.”

Ainsley Earhardt, attacking Lindsey Vonn after she spoke out against Donald Trump:

“Very un-American.”

Laura Ingraham:

“Is the #MeToo movement becoming a spoiler for this season’s Christmas parties?”

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until December 17, 2017, 11:59 PM ET.