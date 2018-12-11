Tammy Bruce’s claim attempt to blame a drop in U.S. life expectancy on Obamacare and immigrants was the well deserved winner of our last Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. Who will win this week’s poll? That’s up to you, dear readers.

This week’s nominees are:

Greg Gutfeld, showing off his pre-adolescent humor as part of his commentary about the arrival of migrants at the border:

Remember when Joe Scarborough – uh, aka Mr. Bozoface – said that he was comparing the caravan, the migrants coming to Martians in his backyard. So, apparently, he has Martians. The Martians have landed.

Sean Hannity, sounding like a Mafia don while pretending to love the FBI:

If you’re like me, and you were—grew up to revere an FBI agent, and the FBI comes to your house, and maybe some crime took place in the neighborhood, and maybe you have a little bit of information, but you don’t quite fully recall everything, but you’re pretty sure you do—the advice I have to give you now is, “don’t talk to the FBI.”

Sean Hannity, claiming that last week’s sentencing memos regarding Michael Cohen exonerated Donald Trump:

The president applauded the ruling. He tweeted, "Totally clears the president. Thank you." The president's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, called these findings "complete exoneration of the president. They have nothing. We're happy about it."

The president and Giuliani are right about this.

Gregg Jarrett, tweeting about the Michael Cohen sentencing memo that Sean Hannity claimed completely exonerated Trump:

Frankly, it should be against the law to allow a bunch of snot-nosed kids, fresh out of law school, to file a federal court document that contorts the law in a deliberate effort to implicate the President in wrongdoing. Did they even read the law? Comprehend it? Morons.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until December 16, 2018 at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!

