Fox News’ “legal analyst” Gregg Jarrett’s shockingly unprofessional comments about the Michael Cohen sentencing memo made him the big winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. Whether he’ll also call us “morons” (again) remains to be seen. Meanwhile check out this week’s crop of candidates for more Fox News outrageousness to consider.

And the nominees are...

Donald Trump, boasting about his popularity with women voters in 2016, when he was 13 points behind Hillary Clinton with the women vote:

I mean, Hillary wished she had my numbers, OK? Hillary got trounced with women.

Fox anchor Harris Faulkner, during her sycophantic interview with notoriously lazy Donald Trump:

You have such energy for [the presidency]. … Not every president would have worked six and seven days out on a campaign trail. … Some don’t [work hard] but you do.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen blaming the death of a seven-year old migrant girl in Border Patrol custody on her family.

Yeah, it’s heart-wrenching is what it is and my heart goes out to the family—all of DHS. You know, this is just a very sad example of the dangers of this journey. This family chose to cross illegally.

Texas Attorney General (and securities fraud criminal defendant) Ken Paxton cheering the decision by a Texas judge, ruling Obamacare unconstitutional, that now threatens the health insurance of millions of Americans.

It’s a great day.

Cast your vote below. Our poll will remain open until December 23, 2018, 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!

