Sean Hannity’s praise for Sheriff Joe Arpaio (and Donald Trump’s pardon) nosed out Katrina Pierson’s comparison of those who want to remove Confederate statues to ISIS in last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. Check out the results here. But make sure to take a look at this week’s doozies and cast your vote. They’re all after the jump.

This week's nominees are:

Ainsley Earhardt, baselessly smearing the Democratic mayor of Houston by suggesting he chose not to order an evacuation in order to screw over Republican state officials:

“I hate to politicize this, but many people are questioning. Was it a political move when you have the governor who’s a Republican, he was telling everyone to evacuate on Friday, wasn’t mandatory, because maybe it’s not his place to do that, but he looked at the local government, they started essentially making fun of him on Twitter saying, “Evacuate, are you kidding? This is not going to be that big of a deal, don’t evacuate.” A lot of people frustrated now because the mayor who - a bunch of Democrats were basically laughing at the governor, and now look at the situation. So was it a political move? Why didn’t the mayor ask for a mandatory evacuation knowing this storm was as big as it was?”

Corey Lewandowski, playing a hurricane expert on TV:

“We’ve got water still rising,” Lewandowski advised without explaining his qualifications for providing emergency information. “We’ve got the rain still flowing. The number one thing is taking care of people’s safety. And the most important thing that people can do is listen to their local, state and federal law enforcement officers who are providing them shelter.”



Kevin Jackson, taking a gratuitous swipe at Hillary Clinton while fawning over Donald Trump’s visit to Texas after Hurricane Harvey:

“I don’t think there’s anything on his mind about [politics]. I really believe that he’s genuinely there to take care of the citizens of Texas and I find it comforting knowing that he’s there and Hillary’s not because it would be a complete dog and pony show.”

Ainsley Earhardt, gushing over Trump’s questionable pledge of $1 million for Hurricane Harvey relief.

“OK. Alright, just let this sink in: The president of the United States of America is dipping into his own personal bank account and giving $1 million. I don’t know if that’s ever been done before. That’s amazing. What a generous act of kindness that he is giving to the folks that are really hurting. People who voted for him. Many people who didn’t vote for him. He doesn’t even care at this point.”

Tomi Lahren, inadvertently revealing volumes about her scruples in three sentences during an on-air debate:

"How about we make a deal? How about when the mainstream media stops covering Russia day in and day out, maybe we can wrap the Hillary email scandal. But until then, I think I’m going to stay on it."

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until Septemer 10, 2017, at 11:59 PM ET.