Fox News black attacker Kevin Jackson’s claim that Charlottesville was a “left-creation” was not just outrageous but is now officially the Most Outrageous Fox Quote of that week. You can view his full quote and last week’s poll here. But do make sure to check out our current candidates after the jump.

This week’s nominees are:

Katrina Pierson, comparing those who want to remove Confederate statues to ISIS:

“Those monuments have been there for a very long time and suddenly Nancy Pelosi wants to actually help these anarchists and these violent protesters tear down pieces of America, American culture, and American history. The only place that that’s being done right now is by ISIS and I really don’t think that you should have leaders actually encouraging people to do these types of things, because Americans actually love their history, their culture, good and bad, because it helps them learn and it helps keep people educated about why America is so great to begin with. […] Where would we be today if not for that Civil War?”

Lt. Col. Ralph Peters blaming Obama for the two recent accidents in the U.S. Navy fleet:

“Part of [the problem] is fundamental. Those sailors did not have the basic seamanship skills. But by God, they got their sensitivity training, they got their race-relations training, they got their sexual harassment training and we have for a long time, but particularly under Obama, turned the military into a social engineering experiment.”

Trish Regan, "asking" reporter Jeff Flock if the mayor of Phoenix ordered police to be overly aggressive with anti-Trump demonstrators in order to taint the Trump rally they were protesting:

“The mayor didn’t want this rally to happen. And he had asked the president not to be there tonight. Jeff, do you think that there may be an effort on behalf of local authorities to be overly aggressive at all, in part because you know – I hate to say this, I hate to even go there but you wonder if, if they want to see this kind of commotion because it once again feeds a narrative that many on the left want to see fit.”

Harris Faulkner, gushing to colleague Chris Stirewalt over Trump’s Reno speech:

“Chris, this speech had a little bit of – I don’t know – maybe even words from Kennedy, as he said, “We must ask ourselves” and then enumerated who we want to be. So on and so forth. Kennedy-esque? Do you see it?”

Dan Bongino:

“We’re headed where we’ve always been headed with the left. Guys, they have nothing. They’re married to this idea that they have to destroy America as we know it right now.”

Sean Hannity to Joe Arpaio, shortly after he was pardoned by Donald Trump:

“First of all, Sheriff, I’m very relieved for you. You’re 85 years old. You have dedicated your entire life to public service. You came under fire for obeying what are the laws of the land. I applaud the president for what he did tonight. It was the right thing to do.”

Cast your vote below, the poll will remain open until September 3, 2017, at 11:59 PM.

May the worst quote win!