Although I’m on a bit of a vacation with out-of-town family visiting, I did not want to miss another Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll. So let’s get right to it...

First, in our previous poll, two weeks ago, we had a tie between Sean Hannity, saying he’d rather be in a cage at the border than in Baltimore, and (white) Nick Adams, calling Donald Trump “the best thing that has happened to the African-American community in a long time.” I think we can call agree each deserved to win. You can check out the full results of that poll here.

And now for this week’s nominees:

Kellyanne Conway spinning Donald Trump’s suggestion that Bill Clinton killed Jeffrey Epstein:

I think the president just wants everything to be investigated.

Democrat Robin Biro, attacking Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro’s ad accusing Trump of having “stoked the fire of racism”:

When you just throw these claims out, it just becomes sort of like the boy who cries wolf and we’ve heard it too many times, sort of like the Russian collusion narrative.

Lou Dobbs, praising an ICE Employee who drove a pickup truck into a group of peaceful protesters:

I know that it must just gladden your heart to see a bunch of demonstrators at a Immigration Customs Enforcement facility blocking the path of a guard and then complaining about the fact that he sought to do what is within his rights, which is to proceed to park his vehicle and go to work.



Larry Kudlow, legitimizing Trump’s desire to purchase Greenland:

I'm just saying the president, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look at a potential Greenland purchase.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on August 25, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

