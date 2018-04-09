Sean Hannity’s obsessing over Jim Comey’s book tour won our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll last week. But Hannity has a chance to make it a twofer with his more recent obsession with Jimmy Kimmel. Hannity's got some competition, though, so it’s up to you, our dear readers, to decide.

Here are this week’s candidates:

Mike Huckabee tweeting:

“Had a colonoscopy today. My doctor was actually Russian. Now THAT is what I call RUSSIAN MEDDLING! They put me to sleep w/ same stuff Michael Jackon used. When I woke up, I MOON-walked right out of the hospital!”

“Diamond and Silk”, displaying a shocking ignorance of history and/or current affairs:

“[Hillary Clinton sold] 20% of the uranium to Russia and now Russia have nuclear weapons.”

Brit Hume:

“President Obama enjoyed a certain protected status because he was African-American and because he was a Democrat and a liberal. Those things do not normally apply to Republicans, particularly Republicans so universally loathed among most of our nation’s news media as this president is, so he doesn’t get the same kind of treatment.”

Kayleigh McEnany:

“This president - mark my words - will go down as one of the greatest president, if not the greatest in modern history. And liberal Democrats will never see it coming.”



Sean Hannity:

“Kimmel is a pretty sick, twisted, creepy, perverted weirdo which is why I now call him Harvey Weinstein Jr. … I’ll roll tape of Jimmy Kimmel every night for the rest of my career.”

By the way, for any sticklers out there… I’ve made a small change in the poll. Instead of determining the date by the day a statement was made, I’m now going by the day we posted about it. That makes it simpler for me and more inclusive of outrageousness that we may not post in time to make it into a poll.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2018.

May the worst quote win!