Ooh, do we have some tough choices for you this week. We’ve got a medley of Donald Trump outrageousness from his unhinged interview last week; we’ve got Candace Owens on the lack of police brutality and praise for Dr. Ronny Jackson. And no, we are not offering an “All Of The Above” option. Because that would be the winner every week!

Before getting started, let’s have some raspberries for Sean Hannity. His dubious comments about his relationship with Michael Cohen was the winner of our last poll.

And now, without further ado, here are this week’s nominees:

Candace Owens:

“I took [Black Lives Matter] on because I believe that their ideas are poisonous. I also believe that they’re intellectually dishonest or intellectually lazy, depending on what you want to take a pick at. Because the truth is the numbers are in, OK? Police brutality is not an issue that is facing the black community whatsoever.”

Marc Thiessen, on Dr. Ronny Jackson:

“Exactly the kind of person we need at the VA right now.”

Donald Trump, suggesting that NBC owes him favorable coverage:

“I don’t watch NBC anymore. They’re as bad as CNN. I don’t — and by the way, I made them a fortune with “The Apprentice.” Think of that one. … I made them a fortune. … You would think that these guys would treat me great. I made them a fortune. So they treat me horribly.”

Donald Trump, threatening Sen. Jon Tester because he revealed damaging information about Dr. Ronny Jackson that sank his nomination as VA secretary:

"I watched what Jon Tester of Montana, a state that I won by like over 20 points. You know, really, they love me and I love them. And I want to tell you that Jon Tester — I think this is going to cause him a lot of problems in his state. He took a man who was just an incredible man — an incredible man respected by President Obama. He gave him his highest rating. You saw what President Obama said.

[…]

For him to be doing this to this man and this family, I think Jon Tester has to have a big price to pay in Montana because I don’t think people in Montana — the admiral is the kind of person that they respect and admire and they don’t like seeing what’s happened to him.”

Donald Trump, “honoring” his wife’s birthday during his interview on Fox & Friends:

TRUMP: Well, good morning, and I picked a very, very special day because it’s Melania’s birthday, so I said let’s do it on Melania’s birthday. So, happy birthday to Melania.

BRIAN KILMEADE, COHOST: All right … have you decided on or do you want to tell us what you got her?

TRUMP: Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn’t get her so much.

I’ll tell you what. She has done — I got her a beautiful card. You know, I’m very busy —

KILMEADE: At this point —

TRUMP: — to be running out looking for presents, OK? But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers. And she did a fantastic job with France.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until Sunday, May 6, 2018, at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!

