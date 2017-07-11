The Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll is back! We’ve got a small selection this week, thanks to the holiday last week, but I think you’ll agree that what we lack in quantity is made up in “quality.”

Before we get to this week’s nominees, let’s take a moment to recognize our last winner: Ted Nugent whose winning quote blamed Democrats for his own violent threats which, he claimed, “never projected hate.” It was a landslide win despite some worthy competition.

And now, for our current crop of candidates for your consideration:

Dinesh D’Souza:

“Twitter is actually [Trump’s] masterful medium. He’s almost a kind of poet on Twitter. When you think about Twitter, Twitter is to journalism kind of the way haiku is to poetry. It’s a very condensed form of expression, accompanied by pictures. Trump has become a master of the genre. So all the Republicans who say to Trump, ‘Get off Twitter, get off Twitter,’ they couldn’t be more wrong.”

Dana Loesch, in an NRA ad:

“They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again. And then they use their ex-president to endorse the resistance. All to make them march, make them protest, make them scream 'racism' and 'sexism' and 'xenophobia,' 'homophobia.' To smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law abiding until the only option left is for the police to do their jobs and stop the madness. And when that happens, they’ll use it as an excuse for their outrage. The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom is to fight this violence of lies with a clenched fist of truth.”

Pete Hegseth:

“The most effective arm of Russian propaganda has been the Democratic Party and the left-wing media.”

Kevin Corke, a supposedly objective correspondent, reporting on the New York Times bombshell report that, during the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump, Jr. met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton:

“Real question remains, who was this person that asked for this meeting and did a Democratic operative put her up to it?”

Cast your vote below. The poll will be open through July 16, 2017, until just before midnight.