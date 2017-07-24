Eric Bolling squeaked out an Outrageous Quote victory last week, winning by two votes with his quote saying that President Barack Obama is the “only person to blame” for any Russian meddling in our election. This week, we’ve got more about Russia, Trumpcare cheerleading and more. Check ‘em out after the jump.

This week’s nominees are:

Brian Kilmeade, attacking senators who oppose Trumpcare:

“So these people are being true to their school, just not true to their party, and maybe not true to their country.”

Harris Faulkner, defending Donald Trump’s secret meeting with Vladimir Putin:

“Democrats have just got to be jealous over this. They’re just – because, yeah, OK, they sat and lingered over dinner. This is how the president gets his deals done.”

Ainsley Earhardt, attacking senators who oppose Trumpcare:

“Are they closet Democrats, these Republicans? Are they on a mission to make sure that the president doesn’t succeed?”

Corey Lewandowski, justifying Donald Trump’s secret meeting with Vladimir Putin:

“[Y]ou know what the president did? Our president? He got up and he walked over and he saw his beautiful wife, the first lady of the United States, and he had a conversation with her. How was this a—how was this anything other than the president of the United States going over and seeing the first lady, who, by the way, speaks five languages, is incredibly beautiful, and is incredibly intelligent, and is a great representative of our country?”

Mark Steyn, justifying Donald Trump’s secret meeting with Vladimir Putin:

“You know, it’s the equivalent of Prince William and Kate being seen talking together at their wedding.”

Sean Spicer:

“[Trump’s] an unbelievably gracious individual … he’s always thinking of others.”

Cast your vote below! The poll will remain open until 11:55 PM on July 30, 2017.