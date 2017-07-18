Dana Loesch’s hideous NRA advertisement put her on a glide path to a decisive win in last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. But you probably won’t be surprised to know that there’s been plenty of Fox outrageousness since then to consider for this week’s poll. So without further ado…

This week’s nominees are:

Ainsley Earhardt, complaining about critics of Ivanka Trump after she subbed for her father at the G20 table:

“Are Democrats reigniting the war on women?”

Mike Pence spokesman Marc Lotter, after being asked, “Did the vice president ever meet with representatives from Russia?”

“The vice president is, is, is not focused on the areas where, you know, on this campaign, especially things that happened before he was on the ticket, as he has said, that when he joined the campaign, his entire focus was on talking to the American people, taking the case that President Trump was going to make to the American people and doing everything he could to make sure that he and President Trump were elected, sent to Washington. Now his focus is getting that agenda accomplished.”

Jesse Watters, commenting on a Republican proposal to cut food stamps to pay for Trump’s border wall:

“Maybe the able-bodied that are getting the food stamps could work for the food stamps by building the wall.”

Eric Bolling:

“Make no mistake: If Russia interfered in our elections, there was only one person to blame, and that is Barack Obama.”

Brit Hume:

“The triumph of Obamacare is this coverage for pre-existing conditions, which basically defeats the whole idea of insurance. Which is, for example, in the automobile insurance market, if you could wait until you had a wreck and then buy insurance and have the repairs covered, that’s comparable to what we’re doing here.”

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until Sunday, July 23, 2017, at 11:59 PM ET. May the most outrageous quote win!