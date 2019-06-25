There was lots of outrageous warmongering against Iran last week. But also some outrageousness about Donald Trump’s plan for mass deportation of immigrants. Check them out and vote after the jump!

Since I only just published last week’s poll, I’ll wait to report on the results until next week.

Meanwhile, here are this week’s contenders for Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, pretending to host Chris Wallace that Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement is preventing Iran from getting nukes.

Well, remember, Chris, where we took over. We took over from an administration that allowed Iran to create enormous wealth, build their missile program, a clear pathway to a nuclear weapon system. This is where the Trump administration came in.

So, we wisely withdrew from the JCPOA and put in place an economic pressure campaign, one that continues.

Sen. Tom Cotton, smearing Rep. Nancy Pelosi as anti-American because she accused Trump of inflaming tensions with Iran and noted that Americans don’t want the war Cotton was trying to sell:

I’m surprised and a little disappointed that Nancy Pelosi sounds like she’s siding with the ayatollahs just a few days after they attacked commercial vessels in the open seas of the Gulf of Oman.

Ronald Vitiello, talking up Trump’s plan for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants:

They came to the border with their children and were let go because that's the way that laws operationalized. Now there's an opportunity to put consequences with that illegal action... It needs to be done.

Chickenhawk Sean Hannity:

But in coming days, we will know if the mullahs are smart enough to take the opportunity which is a small window -- it may not even exist within five minutes. Because if they don't, the president will have no choice, he will bomb the hell out of them.





No need for a long protracted boots on the ground kind of war. We have the greatest military, thank God, on the face of this earth. We have the most advanced weapon system, and a strong message needs to be sent that a huge price will be paid if you take on the United States of America.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET, June 30, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy reminder: a cookie called PD_poll_10350057 is set after the user votes.)