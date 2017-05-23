We had some doozies of Fox News outrageousness last week! But before we get to the candidates, let’s give Sean Hannity a round of raspberries for his “winning” quote from last week’s poll in which he talked about what he wanted as a replacement for White House press briefings.

And now for this week’s nominees:



Jesse Watters, dismissing the Russia investigation:

“This is a scandal with no video, with no audio, with no sex, with no money, with no dead bodies. It’s a boring scandal. No one knows the deputy AG’s name, no one can pronounce the Russian defense minister’s name.”

Ainsley Earhardt, discussing Roger Ailes' death:

“Many people out there would say that he saved this country by starting the Fox News Channel.”

Ted Nugent, upon being asked when his next hunting trip would be:

“I’m varmint hunting today in downtown New York.”

Dr. Nicole Saphier, attacking a harsh critique of Trumpcare in the New York Times:

“These scare tactics on women are criminal and they really have to stop.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle, at Roger Ailes’ funeral:

Ailes was “a champion of women.”

Put on your thinking caps and cast your vote below!

The poll will remain open until 11:55 PM ET on May 28.