Congratulations to Donald Trump. His attempt to blame his generals for the disastrously botched raid in Yemen was not only despicable, it made him the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. Check out the latest crop of nominees after the jump.

Laura Ingraham on women who took off from work on the Day Without A Woman:

“We got to just fire them and move on. We’ve got a lot of people who want work.”

Monica Crowley, after being caught plagiarizing dozens of times and her publisher stopped selling her last book:

“Well, look, what happened to me was a despicable, straight up political hit job, OK. It’s been debunked. My editor has completely supported me and backed me up.”

Bill O’Reilly:

“That Russian story, that’s starting to dive now big time because there’s just no evidence to back it up.”

Anthony Shaffer and Sean Hannity, blaming the Obama administration for the hack of the DNC:

SHAFFER: ATP 2829, the so called Russian tool that was used to hack the DNC, Sean, we did it. Not me, but our guys. Former members of NSA, retired intelligence officers use these tools to break in there and get the information out. That’s what the Democrats don’t want to talk about because it doesn’t fit their narrative. HANNITY: You know that for a fact? You know the Democrats did it—or that former operatives did it using the malware techniques, that they put the Russian fingerprints on it and make it appear like the Russians. In other words, you’re telling me this whole Russian story that the media has been running with for months and months and months, that it was our people that did it and they put the fingerprints of the Russians on it? SHAFFER: That’s right. HANNITY: You have proof of that? SHAFFER: I don’t have proof of it, but I’m telling you this is what I’ve heard.

Sean Hannity:

“So the Wall Street Journal reported today that President Obama is furious at President Trump. Shouldn’t it be the other way around?”

Joe Concha, suggesting a joke on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee about a cancer patient’s “Nazi hair” at CPAC might cause him to commit suicide.

“He goes back to campus. Do you think he gets mocked and bullied? Well, given the hostility on college campuses, probably. And then what happens next? He either brushes it off or it goes in another direction that we’ve seen on so many college campuses and that is that it spirals into a thought process of probably even hurting yourself or worse. We saw it at Rutgers in New Jersey where a kid was exposed as being gay and before you knew it, he drove up to the George Washington Bridge, Tucker, and he threw himself off. That’s how quickly these things can spiral out of control.”

Cast your vote below!