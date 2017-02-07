It’s been another unnerving week of the Trumpacolypse. But amongst all the seriousness, there was some outrageousness last week. Take a peek and cast your vote after the jump.

Before we start, let’s take a moment and congratulate Kellyanne Conway for her outrageous remark on Fox News Sunday. No, not about alternative facts or the Bowling Green Massacre but threatening remarks about journalists. Check out the full poll and its results here.

Then check out our current crop of candidates:

Tucker Carlson:

“Now a great, pulsating blob of humanity has gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court here in Washington to denounce Judge Gorsuch and to demand his rejection.”

Brunell Donald-Kyei:

“Christians all around the world should be rejoicing because we have a president in office by the name of Donald J. Trump who understands the power of God and understands that He has to be praised.”

Donald Trump, responding to Bill O’Reilly’s comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “killer”:

“We’ve got a lot of killers. What, you think our country’s so innocent?”

“Objective” anchor Julie Banderas, reacting to a Fox reporter standing among a group of Trump supporters, as a huge anti-Trump demonstration occurred.

“I actually have to say it’s sort of a pleasant surprise to see this because we haven’t really been seeing a lot of supporters out there. And I’ve been wondering, where are they, with all these people who’ve been coming out and protesting? So, there they are in Florida. Good to see them behind you.”

Eric Bolling, smearing Senator Charles Schumer, who lost family members during the Holocaust, for choking up during a press conference about Trump’s immigration ban:

“Powerful, emotional. Look out Denzel, Ryan and Ben Affleck’s brother. He actually looked like he was about to cry. Great acting, Chuck. I’m sure you dug deep for that motivation … They remind me of that guy in high school when the pretty girl who liked him for a week and then didn’t like him anymore. He made a fool out of himself trying to get her back. That’s where the Dems are right now. That high school guy crying, singing and saying crazy things to get the girl back. I got news for you Dems, she ain’t coming back and you’ve got four years to think about her, hopefully eight. So get off your knees, liberals, you look ridiculous.”

Cast your vote below. This poll will remain open until Sunday night at 11:55.