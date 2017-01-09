It's a new year but Fox News is just as outrageous as ever. And, frankly, it will probably get worse after the inauguration of you know who. Meanwhile, take a gander at our current crop of candidates and see if you can decide which one was the most outrageous.

And the nominees are...

Bill O’Reilly, attacking celebrities who don't want to be part of Donald Trump's inauguration:

“The harsh truth is that there is reverse McCarthyism going on in the entertainment industry. Remember that in the 1950s, Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy started accusing people in Hollywood of being Communists. That led to a black list where people were not hired because McCarthy smeared them. Today, it seems anti-Trump zealots may be doing the same thing.”

Sheriff David Clarke:

“Here’s what’s wrong in Chicago. It’s not the Chicago police department. It’s the fact that Mayor Emanuel has allowed Black Lives Matter and the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union, to run the Chicago police department. They are setting policy, procedure and standard operating positions.”

Steve Forbes, talking about the vast majority of climate scientists who consider global warming manmade:

"More and more they’re relying on models that don’t predict the future very well, so they can’t win politically. They couldn’t get their energy taxes through, so now they’re engaging in the equivalent of a Spanish Inquisition or Mao’s cultural revolution.”

Mike Ozanian:

“I’m so tired of this save the planet garbage. We’ve only been here 200,000 years, is a little C02 really going to damage the Earth? No!”

Franklin Graham:

Donald Trump "was put in the White House by God."

Cast your vote below!