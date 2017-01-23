Not surprisingly, the Women’s March on Washington and other protests brought out the outrageousness in Fox News pundits. But don’t forget that last week also included Martin Luther King Day and Donald Trump’s attacks on John Lewis. Plus, we have an outrageous quote from The Donald, himself. Check them all out after the jump.

Before we get to this week’s nominees, let’s pause to consider last week’s winner: Rudy Giuliani, for his claim that Trump’s attack on the press at his press conference was “just trying to get us back to a free press.” Check out the results here.

And now, this week’s candidates:

Alveda King, opining on Martin Luther King Day how her uncle would respond to today’s America:

“[If Martin Luther King] were here today, he’d be cheering America on, praying with America.”

Mason Weaver, joining in Donald Trump’s attack on John Lewis, on Martin Luther King Day, of all days:

“[Lewis] joined the oppressors and became a stooge for them, where he was now sitting and presided over the destruction of the black community, the destruction of the black man, the destruction of the black woman with drugs and gangs. […] Not just his congressional district but the congressional communist black caucus that has every district they own and control is a ghetto hell-hole. It’s a place that no one wants to go to. They’re in control of every inner-city school system, every inner-city police, every inner-city jail. They have produced nothing but drugs and misery. Black-owned businesses, black-owned housing has been reduced. They have presided over the destruction of black people. They should be ashamed of themselves. And I don’t understand why any black person could be a Democrat.”

Antonio Sabàto, attacking celebrities protesting Donald Trump’s inauguration:

“This has gotta end, we’re gonna stand up to this. This is a sign of communism and we’re gonna put these people on - they have to be looked at for what they’re doing…This has got to stop.”

Donald Trump:

“Look, I don’t like tweeting.”

Kennedy, attacking Michael Moore, after he spoke at the Women’s March on Washington:

"Why is he wearing a San Francisco 49ers hat? Is he the Colin Kaepernick of portly leftists? […] Isn’t he Canadian? Can we deport him and Justin Bieber in the same bus?”

Alveda King, suggesting the women in the Women’s March on Washington don’t understand how much Trump loves women:

“You know, Mr. Trump has beautiful women in his family. They’re brilliant and beautiful. That’s a double bonus. And so he – he loves women, he works with women and I think that the ladies are missing an opportunity to get the important messages out.”

