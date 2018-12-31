It’s the last Outrageous Fox Quote poll for 2018 and you probably will not be surprised to learn that mean-spirited divisiveness did not take a break for the holidays on Fox. Nor did the radical attacks on American democracy, as last week’s winner proves. Check them all out after the jump.

Gregg Jarrett made it two-for-two last week as he won our poll again this month, this time with a quote indicating he’d love to “disassemble” the Department of Justice. You can view the full results here.

And now, for our final group of 2018 nominees:

Pastor Robert Jeffress, reacting to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Christmas tweet painting Jesus as a refugee:

This is just the latest attempt by the left to pervert the Christmas story … in order to push their no-borders, open-borders immigration policy.

[…]

[This is an] attempt by the left to demonize President Trump for doing what the Bible says is his responsibility and that is protecting citizens. … God is not against building walls.

Trish Regan, blaming Democrats’ opposition to a border wall for the recent deaths of migrant children:

When you create a scenario that makes it easier for people with children to come here and seek asylum, well, what do you know, you get more and more kids coming here.

And so you are putting them in harm’s way. You’re—you are making a more dangerous situation for these families. If you have a wall, does that symbolically send a message that might actually work in some ways as a deterrent, so, hopefully, those kids are not put in that position to begin with, sir?

Sebastian Gorka, outraged that our free press would have the audacity to exercise its First Amendment right and criticize Trump's visit with the troops in Iraq:

All we need to know right now is, if you love this country like the president does, if you love this country like our service men and women, then CNN and the rest of that crew will hate you. It is really that simple.

Former Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan, discussing the #TrumpShutdown over Trump’s demand that taxpayers fund a border wall Mexico was supposed to pay for:

I’m glad he’s the president, he’s doing the right thing. And thank God he shut the government down.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until January 6, 2019, 11:59 ET.

May you all have a happy and safe New Year’s Eve!

