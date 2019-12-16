Fox News outrageousness covered a variety of topics last week: There was a refusal to recognize that the inspector general’s report debunked the right-wing "witch hunt" conspiracy theories; an attack on impeachment; a smear of Greta Thunberg and some doozies from Sen. Mitch McConnell. Put on your thinking caps and read on!

First, let’s recognize last week’s winner: Tucker Carlson who all but declared he loves lily-white Russia over diverse America. You can check out his anti-American comments and the full poll results here. But don’t forget to come back and vote in this week’s poll.

The current nominees are:

Sean Hannity, lying about Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on Crossfire Hurricane, aka the Russia investigation:

Well, everything we said, everything we reported, everything we told you was dead-on-center accurate.

Fox News’ “straight news” headline:

NOW: IMPEACHMENT CHARADE DRAGS ON

Raymond Arroyo, smearing Greta Thunberg (so Laura Ingraham didn’t have to):

I know she sails around the world to help the environment but this isn’t sailor of the year, it’s person of the year.

Mitch McConnell, promising a sham impeachment trial:

And everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can. … We have no choice but to take [impeachment] up, but we’ll be working through this process, hopefully in a fairly short period of time, in total coordination with the White House counsel’s office and the people who are representing the president in the well of the Senate.

Mitch McConnell and Sean Hannity gloating over McConnell’s blockage of Obama’s judicial nominees, including an admission that McConnell’s “too close to an election” excuse for blocking Obama’s Supreme Court nominee has been tossed out for Trump.

HANNITY: Let’s say somebody [on the Supreme Court] were to retire at the end of this year, leading into the summer. You have been very clear, if the president appointed somebody, you would follow through on that nomination.

MCCONNELL: Absolutely. We definitely would do that ...

... Sean, the most important decision I’ve made in my entire political career was not to fill the Supreme Court vacancy when Justice Scalia passed away. That was the beginning and now we’ve got an exclamation point here after three years that we thought the public would be interested in reading about and that’s why the president and I collaborated on this paperback.

HANNITY [smirking]: I was shocked that the former President Obama left so many vacancies and didn’t try to fill those positions.

MCCONNELL: I’ll tell you why. I’ll tell you why. I was in charge of what we did the last two years of the Obama administration. [McConnell laughed smugly]

HANNITY [also laughing]: And I give you full credit for that. And, by the way, take a bow.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM on December 23, 2019.

May the worst quote win!