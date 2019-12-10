Devin Nunes’ avoidance of questions about his phone calls with Lev Parnas made him the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. But Nunes has a chance to make it a twofer this week. But he’s got some tough competition!

You can check out Nunes’ “winning” quote and the poll’s full results here. But do come back to vote in this week’s poll. I promise it will be worth your while.

And the nominees are:

Tucker Carlson, making it clear he lied when he said he was joking about supporting Russia over Ukraine the week before:

So, I mean, I should say, for the record, I'm totally opposed to these sanctions, and I don't think that we should be at war with Russia, and I think we should probably take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine. That is my view.



Tucker Carlson, suggesting he likes Vladimir Putin better than many Americans:

For Chuck Todd and the rest of the dummies, Vladimir Putin isn't a real person with actual ideas and priorities and a country and beliefs. No, he stopped being that long ago. He's a metaphor, a living metaphor, he's the boogeyman. Step out of line and you're a traitor in league with Vladimir Putin.

...

The irony, of course, is that Putin, for all his faults, does not hate America as much as many of these people do. They really dislike our country. And they call other people traitors?

Devin Nunes’ amnesia about his calls with Lev Parnas, as displayed during an interview with Martha MacCallum:

MACCALLUM: Let me ask you this to clear the air, because I want to hear, what did you discuss with Parnas?

NUNES: Well, I don’t even know because I’ve never met Parnas, and like I filed in federal court, and so, you know, it’s a great question because many people want to know, including myself. So –

MACCALLUM: You never had any phone conversation with him?

NUNES: We have not been able to confirm that yet.

MACCALLUM: You don’t think you would remember if you had a conversation?

NUNES: You have to remember, you have to remember, we are the House Intelligence Committee, oversight committee, so we get calls from people every day, all walks of life, I get ‘em from all over the world, allies and people that aren’t our allies. In this case, I just don’t know.

Sean Hannity, ratcheting up the poutrage over an impeachment witness invoking Barron Trump by trying to revive his feud with Jimmy Kimmel for mocking Melania Trump:

By the way, when Jimmy Kimmel – we had a big fight that I won and I dare him to start it up again. Jimmy, start it. Just start up one more time. I have a lot to bring out. I was just ready, on the verge of unloading it all.

[…]

My offer stands at Jimmy Kimmel. I dare you. Start up again, I will unload like you’ve never seen. I’ve got it all racked up, ready to go.

Cast your vote below. The poll will close on December 16, 2019 at 11:59 PM.

May the worst quote win!

