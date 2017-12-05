We’re back! The poll took off last week because there were not enough candidates over the holiday week. But we’ve got some worthy candidates now.

First, let’s take a moment to honor our previous Outrageous Quote winner, Maria Bartiromo, for her Freudian slip, “Just to be clear, there are no allegations against the president.” She won in a landslide.

Ned Ryun:

"In response to the toxic masculinity [the left] created, they have wanted to keep our boys suspended in this Peter Pan state and refuse to let them be men. In fact, they don’t even want boys to be boys. They want ‘em to be girls. So, I think it’s something we have to push back at right now and not let it continue down this path."

Mike Huckabee:

"Look, I think it’s absurd that the press are trying to hammer the Trump administration, and specifically the president, on his use of the term “Pocahontas.” One of the people asking that question is employed by ABC, which owns Disney, or maybe Disney owns ABC. They’ve made a billion dollars off the Pocahontas franchise. Let me ask you something: Is that racist? Have they made money off racism? Because if so, then they need to apologize, and they need to discontinue all of their merchandise and all their movies regarding Pocahontas. The bigger question, though—and I think Sarah alluded to this—Elizabeth Warren lied about her ancestry in order to advance her career."

Greg Gutfeld, discussing Nancy Pelosi’s and Charles Schumer’s refusal to meet with Donald Trump last week:

“I suppose if he showed up in his boxers and grabbed butts, they’d show up. […] Well, I mean, they’re right behind Al Franken and John Conyers, they should actually meet with President Trump is my point.”

Lou Dobbs, attacking Barack Obama for criticizing Donald Trump abroad:

"I think U.S. Marshals should follow him and any time he wants to go follow the president like he is, and behave -- I mean, this is just bad manners, it's boorish, it's absurd. He doesn't realize how foolish he looks. I mean, he should be brought back by the marshals. Isn't there some law that says presidents shouldn't be attacking sitting presidents?"

Brian Kilmeade, urging Donald Trump to exploit the “not guilty” verdict in the Kate Steinle case for building the wall.

"And I’m telling you right now, the president’s got to take advantage of this opportunity and take the anger and the energy towards building the wall, or whatever barrier works for whatever part of the southern and northern border to—he’s got to push it forward. Because now, people are actually listening."

Cast your vote below. This poll will remain open until December 10, 2017.

May the worst quote win!