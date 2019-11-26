Let’s be thankful we won’t have Joseph diGenova at our Thanksgiving tables this holiday. His anti-Semitic smear of impeachment witness George Kent was the runaway winner of our last Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. You can check out diGenova’s quote and the full poll results here. But do make sure to vote in this week’s poll because we’ve got some doozies for your consideration this week.

This week’s nominees are:

Greg Gutfeld, telling viewers not to watch the impeachment hearings his own network was airing:

We may be required to air but you are not required to care. I am tired of the natural resentment I am seeing by the media who are hectoring the public about their obligation to take this farce seriously. Alright?

The media is shoving this down your throat with blanket abysmal coverage and then they scold you for not genuflecting before their altar of solemn news. “This is historical,” they tell you. No, it is hysterical. Again, the resentment the media holds for anyone who doesn’t swallow their garbage is repugnant. You should give them the metaphorical finger to all of this because the same people who implored you to take the dossier seriously, to take collusion seriously, to take the anti-Kavanaugh mob seriously – they’ve been wrong every time. It’s all garbage.

You know what you could do? I would binge watch – by the way, our ratings are great so I think we can say this, we can take one for the team – binge watch, like, The Rockford Files. Or BoJack Horseman.

Donald Trump, telling Fox & Friends viewers why he ousted former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

But this ambassador that, you know, everybody says is so wonderful, she wouldn’t hang my picture in the embassy. OK? She’s in charge of the embassy, she wouldn’t hang it. It took like a year and a half or two years to get the picture up. She said bad things about me, she wouldn’t defend me.

And I have the right to change an ambassador. And Rudy didn’t say good things, he wasn’t crazy about it, it wasn’t like a major topic but I have the right to change.

This was an Obama person, didn’t want to hang my picture in the embassy. It’s standard, is you put the president of the United States’ picture in an embassy.

This was not an angel, this woman, OK? There are a lot of things that she did that I didn’t like and we will talk about that at some time.

Stephanie Grisham, dodging John Bolton’s accusation that the White House had blocked his Twitter account by suggesting he’s too old to know how to use it:

It was his personal account that he continued to use while he was at the White House. I don’t know a whole lot about it but sometimes – I’ll use my father as an example. Somebody who is of an advanced age may not understand that all you have to do is contact Twitter and reset your password if you’ve forgotten it. So I’ll just leave it at that.

Rudy Giuliani, in a bizarre rant after host Ed Henry asked if he’s “afraid” he may be indicted:

I represented my client in a very, very effective way. I was so effective that I discovered a pattern of corruption that the Washington press has been covering up for three or four years. You should have jumped all over this in 2015 when this awful conflict was mentioned.

[…]

The reality is, I’m embarrassing you because you didn’t do your job and I’m also going to bring out a pay-for-play scheme in the Obama administration that will be devastating for the Democrat party. I expected the moment I heard Biden’s name, I told my colleagues they’re gonna try to kill me. Because they’re gonna kill the messenger. But, dammit, the Mafia couldn’t kill me, your colleagues are not gonna kill me.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), answering host Chris Wallace’s question as to whether it was Russia or Ukraine that hacked the DNC in 2016:

KENNEDY: I don’t know, nor do you, nor do any of us.

WALLACE: Let me just interrupt to say the entire intelligence community says it was Russia.

KENNEDY: Right, but it could also be Ukraine. I’m not saying that I know one way or the other. I’m saying that [impeachment witness and Russia expert who testified it was Russia] Ms. Hill is entitled to her opinion but no rebuttal evidence was allowed to be offered. We know, at least that the Republicans in the House wanted to call a witness, a DNC political operative who lobbied the Ukrainian embassy to be involved, get involved in 2016 election. We don’t know if Ukraine did that, we don’t know to what extent because they won’t let the president offer his evidence and that’s why I say once again the absence of evidence is not the evidence of absence if you’re not allowed to call your own witnesses.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM on December 1, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

(When multipled answers are blocked by cookie then a cookie called PD_poll_10467650 is set after the user votes)