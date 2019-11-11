The Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll is back after a hiatus which I spent at dance camp and hosting my nephew for about a week afterward. But now I’m rested up enough to give a big round of raspberries to Mark Levin, the runaway winner of our last poll. Details and new nominees after the jump.

Levin’s well-deserved win was for his outrageous claim, “I will say this about our president: While he’s been president, there hasn’t even been a hint of scandal.” And yes, that was after the impeachment inquiry began. Levin seems to have been referring to Trump’s personal life but still… In any event, you can check out the full poll results here. But do make sure to check out this week’s crop of candidates below.

This week's nominees are:

Sean Hannity attacking his employer’s poll that found unfavorable-to-Trump results.

I don't know what's up with the Fox poll. I look at their poll, I'm like, OK, you're sampling -- oversampling Democrats by eight points. I'm like -- some outside company they hire, I'm like, OK, they need new methodology because it's really wrong.

Laura Ingraham, blaming a Democratic wave in Virginia on Immigrants and George Soros:

The undeniable fact is that demographic changes throughout the state, but especially in northern Virginia have altered what was once a moderate to right-of-center state.

And it made it really a petri dish for radical, left-wing ideas. Virginia's foreign-born population nearly doubled from 2000-2017 and these immigrants are mostly concentrated in Northern Virginia: Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Prince William County, outside of D.C., and they are altering the demographic makeup of the state and, as The Washington Post and others have pointed out, the electorate.

…

George Soros pumped millions to elect commonwealth attorneys who pledge to radically change how we prosecute crime at the commonwealth prioritizing so-called social justice concerns over public safety.

Jesse Watters:

And then [liberals] want to fight a war on Thanksgiving, They lost the war on Christmas. They want to fight again. I mean, I helped win the war on Christmas.

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, after being asked if she had second thoughts for having agreed with Donald Trump that Never Trump Republicans are “human scum”:

No, I don’t have any second thoughts. It’s funny to me that I would get criticized for doing my job, which is to support the president. I speak for the president and I’m always going to support the things that he says. So I’m not sure why I got criticized for it.

Meteorologist Janice Dean, during a weather report in which a man showed off his painting of Trump saluting “his favorite item, the American flag,” and the crowd broke into Trump chants.

Oh my gosh! We’re doing weather, we’re selling paintings, it’s fantastic!

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on November 17, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy reminder: a cookie called PD_poll_10455974 is set after the user votes.)