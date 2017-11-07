After a brief hiatus, our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll has returned! First, let’s acknowledge Abby Huntsman. She so outdid herself with Trump lapdoggery that she became our last winner. Now check out our latest crop of candidates after the jump.

Also, let me apologize for forgetting to post a poll the last two weeks. I was traveling and then busy with family get-togethers.

But without further ado, please peruse the outrageousness below and cast your vote underneath.

“Democrat” Doug Schoen:

“Let me be clear. … Given the Uranium One deal … Sean, why wouldn’t we have, just in the interest of fairness, a special prosecutor to look at what Hillary did as they’re looking at the president?”

David Clarke, attacking the non-conservative media for not being supportive of Donald Trump’s divisive response to the NYC terrorist attack:

“Well, first of all, it’s shameful conduct on the part of CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, Washington Post, Huffington Post. They’ve become terrorist sympathizers.”

David Clarke:

“You know, this attempt at diversity, you just cannot do this with national security or domestic security. Culture—this attempt at multiculturalism has been a disaster. Cultures do not blend, they clash.”

Gen. John Kelly:

"I would tell you that Robert E. Lee was an honorable man. He was a man that gave up his country to fight for his state, which 150 years ago was more important than country. It was always loyalty to state first back in those days. Now it’s different today. But the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War, and men and women of good faith on both sides made their stand where their conscience had them make their stand."

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 11:59 PM.