Wow, was there an embarrassment of Fox News Outrageousness riches for us in this week’s poll! I think you’ll find this week’s collection of candidates especially jaw dropping.

But before your jaw drops, let’s take a moment to recognize Ken Starr, he of the Clinton impeachment. Starr won our last poll by saying he didn’t see “anything close to an impeachable offense” by Donald Trump unlike Bill Clinton. You can check out the full poll and its results here.

And now, settle in for some heavy-duty cogitating over this week’s nominees.

Peter Morici, attacking Elizabeth Warren’s proposed wealth tax on those with $50 million or more:

50 million is big but it’s not as big as you think. … You work for Fox News long enough and you’re 60 years old, you’ll be surprised how much money you have.

Donald Trump, defending his now-infamous call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky as an effort to root out corruption, during an interview with Sean Hannity:

Because you know what? We're investigating corruption. And I actually heard Gregg Jarrett and numerous people the other day say I have an obligation to do that.

[…]

But when I look at experts that are on your show -- and other experts -- they're all saying you have an obligation to do that. So I think that I have a friend who is a very good lawyer -- he read that conversation -- it’s not a letter, it’s a conversation -- taken down and transcribed, a perfect conversation

[…]

it was a perfect transcription of a perfect conversation.

Mark Levin:

I will say this about our president: While he’s been president, there hasn’t even been a hint of scandal. Not a hint. And I can talk about past presidents who, while they’ve been in office, scandal after scandal after scandal about their personal lives.

Former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker:

Abuse of power is not a crime. Let's fundamentally blow that down.

Sean Hannity, issuing marching order to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after a group of Republicans stormed an impeachment inquiry hearing and breached national security while they were at it:

You're the leader of these Republicans, Congressman. This has to happen every day.

Stephanie Grisham, defending Trump’s tweet calling Never Trump Republicans “human scum.”

The people who are against him and who have been against him and working against him since the day they took office are just that. It is horrible that people are working against a president who’s delivered results for this country and has been since Day One. And the fact that people continue to try to negate anything he’s doing and take away from the good work he’s doing on behalf of the American people – they deserve strong language like that.

