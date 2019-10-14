Judging from our readers’ responses, Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ claim that Trump should be “celebrated” instead of impeached is not, as they say, resonating.

Sanders’ quote won our previous Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll by one of the largest landslides ever, I do believe. You can check out her full quote and the poll results here. But don’t forget to come back and vote in this week’s poll.

This week’s nominees are:

Kevin Corke, spinning Donald Trump’s accusation that Nancy Pelosi committed treason and should be impeached:

If you sort of read into the tone of the tweets -- yes, he's talking about treason and talking about impeachment and things like that. But I think he's sort of poking fun just a bit here. At least that's my read of it

Geraldo Rivera, tossing out the Constitution in service to Donald Trump:

Every time Nadler or Schiff or any of them issues a subpoena, the White House should use it to blow their nose.

Non-lawyer Jesse Watters disregarding the conclusion of Fox’s own legal analyst that Trump has committed an impeachable offenses:

It’s a difference of opinion.

Greg Gutfeld on impeachment:

It drives me crazy that we take this story seriously … It drives me nuts that we take seriously this narrative, this conjoined narrative from the Democrats and the media. CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post … they must be laughing their asses off when we dance to their tune. This is such a joke. It’s such a joke. It’s all designed to win an election, that’s all it is.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on October 20, 2019.

May the worst quote win!