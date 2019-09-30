Not surprisingly, the U.S. visit from Greta Thunberg and the pending impeachment of Donald Trump has brought new outrageousness from the Fox News mouthpieces. So it seems like quaint, ancient history that our winner of last week’s poll, Lou Dobbs, was extolling the happy, positivity in the White House.

In a landslide, Dobbs won for saying, among other upbeat remarks, “There's sunshine beaming throughout the place, and on almost every face” at the White House. I wonder if he still thinks so. In any event, you can read the full poll and its results here. But do come back to vote in this week’s poll, below.

Our current nominees are:

Ivanka Trump:

Republicans are the party of work and the party of family, so we need to support both.

Correspondent Catherine Herridge reporting on the memo of the July 25 call between Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine:

The key thing from the initial reading of this transcript, Bill, is that there are not multiple references, as widely reported, to the former vice president and his son. Based on our count, there's a key reference and then some follow-on references, so a handful, approximately three.

Laura Ingraham, after playing a clip from Stephen King’s Children of the Corn to smear Greta Thunberg and other young climate activists:

I can't wait for Stephen King's sequel, Children of the Climate.

Climate denier Michael Knowles, smearing Greta Thunberg:

If it were about science, it would be led by scientists rather than by politicians and a mentally-ill Swedish child who is being exploited by her parents and by the international left.

Geraldo Rivera, itching to put up his dukes to defend Trump’s honor:

This is gonna be what the impeachment is all about, maybe one or two little other things fall in. So it’s going to be the president of the United States in a conversation that was intercepted by a rotten snitch -- I’d love to wap him, but that’s another story. Imagine this poor president, his whole tenure in office has been marked by snitches, and rats, and backstabbers, and it’s amazing how he functions at all.





Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on October 6, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

