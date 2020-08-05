Donald Trump once again won our Outrageous Fox Quote poll last week, this time by boasting about his ability to remember, “person, woman, man, camera, TV.” It’s five words we’ll probably never forget, either.

You can check out the full results of last week’s poll here.

I apologize the for the lateness of the poll this week. I’ve been working on some back end issues on the site and the pandemic continues to take a toll on my energies.

But now, check out this week’s choices just waiting for your vote!

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro, proving irony is not dead:

I think we’re all tired of this politicization of the China virus.

Maria Bartiromo to acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf:

[W]hy can't you just arrest the leadership in Portland because of their ignoring what’s really happening on the ground?

Dr. Simone Gold:

The American people have been told that [COVID-19] is just something they need to have a lot of fear and a lot of panic over. And it's simply not true. There's a cure, there's treatment for early COVID disease, and that is hydroxychloroquine and zinc. It's very straightforward. It's easy.

Stuart Varney, trying to push Republican Sen. John Barrasso into agreeing with Trump's suggestion that the presidential election should be delayed:

Mr. Senator, I do apologize for interrupting you, but if we have mail-in balloting the way it's scheduled now, there is absolutely no way you will get an election result on election night, or even in the first few days. That means confusion and endless challenges. That is a mess. What do you think? Delay the election?

Tucker Carlson, smearing President Obama’s eulogy at John Lewis’ funeral:

Imagine if some greasy politician showed up at your loved one's funeral and started throwing around stupid partisan talking points about senate procedure.

[…]

Barack Obama, one of the sleaziest and most dishonest figures in the history of American politics used George Floyd's death at a funeral to attack the police.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the night of August 10, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

