In what may be a first for our Outrageous Fox Quote poll, our most recent winner was not a person but the FoxNews.com website. However, there’s no arguing that the win was well deserved.

FoxNews.com earned its “most outrageous” standing with its headline, “Watch: Ilhan Omar delivers heated, profanity-laced attack on President Trump.” It turned out that Omar’s only profanity was directly quoting Trump. Check out the full poll results here. But make sure to come back and vote in this week’s poll.

And now for the current nominees:

Mick Mulvaney, defending Donald Trump’s attack on Baltimore and its Congressman, Elijah Cummings:

I think it’s right for the president to raise the issue … It has absolutely zero to do with race.

Sean Hannity, defending Trump's attack on Baltimore:

I’d rather be in one of those detention facilities than in some of these cities where you know, 15, 30, a hundred people are shot and killed every weekend. I’d rather – I don’t know where I’d rather be but probably in the detention center.

Nick Adams:

African Americans could not have a greater president than President Donald J Trump.

[…]

He's the best thing that has happened to the African-American community in a long time.

Dr. Rebecca Grant, baselessly speculating that the El Paso shooter was a member of ISIS who had entered the U.S. through the “open” Mexico border:

A very porous border and again, we don’t know the identity, we don’t know the motive but we do know that we have a very large flow of undocumented people coming across that border. The vast majority probably aren’t terrorists but if you are a foreign terrorist group, there’s at least going to be chatter about that open border. And so again, from a national security perspective, I go a little bit on alert, thinking about that possibility, too.



Radiologist Dr. Nicole Saphier, playing a legal expert on TV over the DOJ’s decision not to prosecute James Comey - and misrepresenting the Mueller report, too:

I applaud AG Barr because, I mean, this is a bad case. We may not like Comey because he leaked his diary notes – I’m sorry, his memos – but the point is, it wasn’t a good case to bring forward. So it wasn’t a witch hunt, as Charles [Payne] alluded, so it is different from the Mueller. … Fine, these people will accept [the decision not to prosecute Comey] as soon as every Democrat accepts Mueller’s report, and there’s no collusion.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59PM ET on August 11, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy note: a cookie called PD_poll_10379784 is set after the user votes.)